Central AL Forecast: Tropical air stays in place with more showers/storms

Cristobal may just be a remnant area of low pressure today, but its impacts are still being felt around here. The flow in the Deep South will still be out of the south, meaning more unstable air moves into Central Alabama. This will trigger showers and storms around the region from the late morning through the afternoon and evening hours. While severe storms aren’t likely, a few could produce some gusty wind and heavy rain. Temperatures will range anywhere from the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90.

Wednesday and Thursday will look and feel completely different. A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday, sparking showers and storms with some strong and severe ones during the late morning and afternoon. Make sure to stay aware of changing weather conditions through the day tomorrow. Once the cold front moves out, drier weather will move in by Thursday. We don’t expect a substantial cool down, especially in the afternoon when temperatures reach the upper 80s and near 90. However, lower humidity is definitely on the way.

More heat and low humidity continues for Friday with highs in the low 90s. Sunshine will dominate as we end the week and start the weekend as well. Temperatures will be just a bit lower for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s as humidity stays fairly low Saturday and Sunday.