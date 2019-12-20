Central AL Forecast: Transition day with more clouds, milder temps

Quite the change in our weather pattern starts today with more clouds around and milder temperatures as well. Instead of the low 50s like yesterday, we’ll look for highs in the mid-50s despite all the clouds that stream in. Overnight temperatures will be milder too, so look for morning lows on Saturday to sit in the mid to upper 30s and near 40.



The weekend ahead looks unsettled for sure. Moisture will stream in from the south as an upper-level trough and a surface low in the Gulf of Mexico team up to increase rain chances around here. It looks like the most likely time frame for rain this weekend will be in the afternoon Saturday all the way into the late morning and early afternoon on Sunday. It won’t be raining the whole time, but waves of showers are possible. Also, thunderstorms don’t look likely as temperatures stay in the 50s.



The rain moves out by late Sunday and Monday, but temperatures won’t take a dip following this round of rain. We’ll actually see temperatures climb, much warmer than it should be for Christmas week. Highs on Monday will sit near 60. But, by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we will be talking about the mid-60s with lots of sunshine. Looks like we’ll be dreaming of a mild Christmas, instead of a white one.

