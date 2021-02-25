Central AL Forecast: Thunderstorms Tonight & Early Tomorrow; Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Got to enjoy another solid afternoon of sunshine out there in Central Alabama today, but heading our way is a solid batch of rain & thunderstorms starting late tonight & lasting into tomorrow morning…

We can expect moderate to heavy rain to move into the area from the West after roughly 10 PM tonight, possibly evolving into thunderstorms after midnight. The heaviest rain will likely span across our Northern Counties, near places like Hamilton, Jasper, and Cullman.





The thunderstorms should continue most of the night & into tomorrow morning. While the rain will likely still be heavy on your way out the door, and while there still could be some thunder & lightning mixed in, our expected dew points tomorrow are NOT supportive of any organized severe weather. The warm front with this system is just too far South for that to be an issue. The only hazards we could run into are slick spots on roads, localized flooding in low-lying areas, and brief gusty winds. That should be about it.





That being said, we should see the rain begin to taper off late tomorrow morning, then fully subside later in the afternoon. Cloudy skies should prevail, and that should keep our temperatures a little bit cooler with lows in the 50s, highs in the 60s.





For the weekend forecast, we still can’t rule out a few more spotty showers developing, but the most noticeable thing will be the unseasonable warmth that should take hold across Central Alabama. Expected highs have climbed into the mid & upper 70s for both Saturday & Sunday. Despite having to dodge a few passing showers, be sure to enjoy it when possible!

Wet weather continues to be the main theme in the forecast heading into next week. Expecting another round of possible thunderstorms on Monday. As always this time of year, we’re mindful of any risk of severe weather, but for now it’s still too early in the forecast to give any accurate details. Stay tuned as we iron out the forecast over the weekend.

