Central AL Forecast: Thunderstorms tomorrow, No severe weather expected

Keep it coming! Another very pleasant afternoon in Central Alabama today, with warmer-than-average temps continuing across the region. We officially topped out today in Birmingham at 70°. Unfortunately, all good weather must eventually come to an end, and tonight is when it will for us as showers & thunderstorms roll through the area tomorrow…

Not to far to our North, a dangerous weather situation is unfolding across the MS/Ohio River Valley as an ice storm ensues the region tonight. An Ice Storm Warning is currently in effect near many large cities in Arkansas, Tennessee, & Kentucky, where extreme cold air will mix with deep moisture along a stationary front & produce widespread sleet & freezing rain. As much as 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice is expected within the shaded area.

Luckily for us in Central AL, we will stay well South of that extreme cold air & only see rain begin tonight as this system develops. Occasional showers expected to start popping up after 10 PM, and continue into tomorrow morning.

We’re expecting a wave of heavy rain & thunderstorms to quickly sweep through the area tomorrow morning from around 4 to 6 AM, possibly producing brief gusty winds & occasional cloud-to-ground lightning. Be prepared with your rain gear tomorrow before heading to work or school.

We’ll likely get a break in the heavy rain later in the morning through around lunchtime. Another wave of thunderstorms will pass through in the afternoon, again producing heavy rain & brief gusty winds.

Fortunately for tomorrow, all of the thunderstorms we’re expecting are going to stay “elevated”, which means the updrafts will most likely NOT be strong enough to produce any severe weather. On a scale of 1 to 5, tomorrow is a ZERO on our severe weather outlook.

Just because we won’t see any severe weather doesn’t mean we’re not expecting a fair amount of rain…as another wave of showers continues Friday, we’re now anticipating as much as 1 to 2.5″ of rain through Friday night, with the highest amounts expected farther South towards Chilton & Coosa Counties.

Over the weekend, temperatures will regrettably stay cold for both Saturday & Sunday, with a small chance of rain expected on Saturday. Valentine’s Day will without a doubt be cold, so plan accordingly with extra blankets. We’re tracking a notable chance next week for a scattered wintry mix across the region Monday & possibly into Tuesday, but the details with that are still a bit too uncertain for much detail. Just something we’re watching as the forecast progresses in the coming days. Stay tuned.

