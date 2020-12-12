Central AL Forecast: Thunderstorms late tomorrow night; Winter chill returns Monday

Been an all-around gloomy Saturday in Alabama today–saw a fair bit of scattered showers over the region. We’re seeing the sky start to clear out just a bit over West Alabama as the rain lightens up before sunset, and we’ll get a brief break in the rain tonight as another system brings more rain & some thunderstorms tomorrow night…

For tonight, expect to see partly cloudy skies and a pause in the rain. Most spots will cool down to the 40s overnight. Patchy, thick fog is expected after midnight through 9 AM tomorrow. If you’re out driving late tonight or early tomorrow, drive with caution & use your low beams!

For tomorrow, we’ll see pockets of sunshine for the early part of the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 60s for highs. When we get close to dinner time, more rain is expected to start crossing over the state line with Mississippi…a stronger system is expected to produce thunderstorms late into tomorrow night and into early Monday morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, & occasional thunder & lightning is possible.

Luckily, this system will not bring quite enough low-level moisture for any possible thunderstorms to turn severe, so our threat for all of our normal severe weather hazards is very low. These storms will also be pretty short-lived–expecting all the rain to clear the area by sunrise Monday.

Heading to Monday, temperatures turn cold again pretty quickly. Expect the sky to stay cloudy most of the day, and temperatures to stay in the 40s & 50s. For the rest of the week ahead, we’ll stay mostly cold & see another good chance for showers early Wednesday morning. That should be our only other wet day this week–sunny & cold beyond Wednesday with lows back in the 20s Thursday/Friday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!