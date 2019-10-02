Central AL Forecast: The heat goes on…

The all-time hottest day for Birmingham in October was today, as we topped out at 103°. Today marks the seventh days in a row that a record high has been set in Birmingham. With the heat comes the lack of any real rain chances either.



After another very hot day on Thursday, when more records are likely to be broken, a shift in the pattern starts to take shape. The ridge that has kept its grip on the Southeast U.S. and brought us the extreme heat will loosen up. A cold front and upper-level trough will swing in and become the dominant influences. This will lead to “cooler” temperatures starting on Friday. We’ll still be above average, with highs in the low 90s instead of what we’ve seen recently. The front will be stubborn to clear the area, so look for about the same weather on Saturday with low 90s for highs.



The break in the heat and rain chances that we’ve been waiting for finally arrive on Sunday and as we start next week. Rain chances associated with a front move in, but just expect scattered showers and nothing widespread. Highs will still be above average in the low to middle 80s. We FINALLY start to feel more fall-like by Tuesday of next week!

