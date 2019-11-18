Central AL Forecast: Temps Warming Up Through Mid Week

TONIGHT: Quiet weather continues…expecting the cloud cover we’ve seen all day today to stay thick overnight into Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies, not quite as cold. Lows above the freezing mark in the upper 30s/low 40s.

TOMORROW: There’s a small chance for sprinkles early tomorrow morning as we wake up to cloudy skies, but we’ll turn dry and see mostly sunshine by afternoon. Staying mild by November standards…highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Picture perfect outside for Wednesday! Clear sky with abundant sunshine. Temperatures once again mild. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid/upper 60s. Go outside if you can and enjoy it!

THURSDAY: Clouds begin increasing on Thursday ahead of our next developing cold front. Expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. No chance for rain. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70°.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will start moving into Alabama Friday afternoon. These should continue into Friday night, possibly turning heavy at times after sunset. All-in-all, expect a messy Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures stay cool…lows in the 50s, highs in the 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain likely continues into Saturday morning. Luckily, though, Saturday afternoon is when rain should begin to subside and when the sky starts clearing out. Temperatures cool back down quickly in the wake of the cold front…chilly by Saturday night!

We’re back to being near freezing Sunday morning…on the plus side, Sunday should be gorgeous with mostly sunshine. Cool with highs in the 50s.