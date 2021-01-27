Central AL Forecast: Temps plummeting tonight; Wind chill in the 20s tomorrow & Friday morning

Our spell of wet weather is coming to a close for the short term tonight as tornado cleanup efforts continue across Northern Jefferson County. Last night, the National Weather Service officially upgraded Monday night’s tornado to an EF-3 tornado with an estimated 150 mph winds. While January tornadoes are not rare, a tornado this strong during this time of year IS rare…since 1950, less than 10% of all January tornadoes in Alabama have been rated EF-3 or greater.

Overnight tonight, as winds start turning to the NW behind a cold front temperatures will start to plummet fast…expect the wind chill to drop into the 30s, feeling like the 20s by sunrise tomorrow. As the dry air comes in, the sky will start to gradually clear out, and we’ll see a mostly sunny sky early tomorrow morning.

For tomorrow, we stay cold all day long across all of Central Alabama. While the sunshine will be back out, afternoon temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 40s. A North wind at 10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s all day…thicker coats are a MUST! High of 47° in Birmingham, sunset time at 5:15 PM.

Expecting a hard freeze Friday morning as the actual temperature (not just the wind chill) drops into the 20s areawide…as always when temperatures drop below freezing, remember the THREE P’s: Pipes, Plants, and Pets. Let your faucets drip, wrap up any sensitive plumbing, and bring your plants & pets inside! Quieter & more comfortable Friday afternoon…abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

For your weekend forecast, Saturday looks like it will be mostly dry…ahead of another developing storm system to our NW, we’re expecting cloud cover to pick back up in the afternoon, then we could see some light showers after sunset before midnight. Cold Saturday morning in the 30s, afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers expected across most if not all of Central Alabama Sunday morning. As of right now, this next storm system does NOT appear strong enough to prompt any risk of severe weather. That can always change, so if it does we’ll pass that info along. For now, just expect some wet weather Sunday morning & for part of Sunday afternoon. Drying out once again by Monday, and expecting temperatures early next week to be on the colder side with more lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s.

