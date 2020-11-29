Central AL Forecast: Temps plummeting tomorrow; Hard freeze Tuesday morning

It’s been just AWFUL in the weather department today–cloudy, rainy, & a little chilly this Sunday afternoon in Central Alabama. This all thanks to a low pressure system currently sweeping over the region…farther South along the coast, where the air is a bit juicier (higher dew points), thunderstorms have developed & are quickly tracking East. Luckily for us, we’ve been too far North today to see any air unstable enough for thunderstorms to form.

Overnight tonight, the rain will subside after midnight as we get the backside of this system. A deeply COLD airmass is coming in back behind the low, and as winds turn from SE to NW tonight, temperatures will drop quickly heading into tomorrow morning. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the morning at around 40°, and with a NW wind at 10 mph, the wind chill will be in the mid 30s. All winter garments will come in handy!

During the day tomorrow, clouds will stay locked over the region until very late in the day. This combined with the cold air steadily coming in means it will get colder as the day goes on. It’ll be a rare day that our high & low temperatures will likely be backwards…meaning that the high temperatures (upper 40s) should occur at midnight, and the lows at 11:59 PM (low to mid 30s). Again, with the 10 to 15 mph NW wind factored in, it will feel more like 20s tomorrow.

Our first hard freeze of the season is coming too. What that means is that temperatures will dip below freezing shortly after sunset tomorrow, and stay below freezing until after sunrise on Tuesday. Morning lows expected in the mid 20s. Remember to protect your plumbing by wrapping any pipes that may be subject to bursting. Also remember tomorrow night to bring inside any sensitive plants or pets.

For the rest of the week ahead, we’re expecting temperatures to stay on the chilly side. Lows will again be in the 20s Wednesday morning. Thankfully, however, most of the rest of the week will feature lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. That’s still pretty cold, but we won’t need to worry about our pipes as much!

We’ll see a small chance for light rain Thursday & Friday, but we’re not currently expecting any thunderstorms or significant rainfall with this next system.

That's all for now!