Central AL Forecast: Temps dropping tonight, More cold showers tomorrow & Saturday

Showers continue to pass through Central Alabama after a loud start to our Thursday with scattered thunderstorms earlier this morning. Luckily, that action has calmed down since this morning, and the rain should continue through the early evening before we start drying out after sunset. Behind these showers, a shallow layer of Arctic air is beginning to nose it’s way in from the Northwest…

Earlier this afternoon, temperatures already began to fall behind the sluggish cold front producing all of today’s wet weather. Places like Hamilton & Cullman have already dropped into the 30s, while those of us farther South have stayed in the 60s. All of us tonight, however, will see steadily dropping temperatures with chilly overnight lows in the 30s & 40s.





We’ll likely get a pause in the rain tonight, but the sky will stay cloudy all night long. Again, getting much colder everywhere in Central AL tonight as winds shift to the North. Most spots West of Birmingham in the 30s tonight…in the 40s to the East.

For tomorrow, while temps will likely stay cold all day long in the 40s, we are not anticipating any frozen/wintry precipitation to develop. Light showers will continue passing through in the afternoon, and the sky will remain cloudy most of the day. Not a given that everyone will see rain, though–current rain chances areawide are around 50%.

Better chances of a cold rain heading into Saturday morning. Again, no wintry precipitation expected–temperatures won’t be quite cold enough for that. Should continue into the early part of Saturday afternoon.

After we likely remain cold & dry for Valentine’s Day Sunday, we turn our attention to next week as we may see just the right mixture of cold air & moisture for a chance of a wintry mix on Monday.

As of right now, it looks like the best chance to see any sleet or freezing rain will be Northwest of Birmingham, near places like Hamilton, Jasper, Fayette, & Cullman. The rest of us are likely to just see a cold rain. This forecast is subject to change, so please check back for further updates. The exact timing of when we’ll see the most frozen precipitation is still to be determined–we’ll be ironing out the forecast details over the weekend, so stay tuned.

For the rest of next week, temperatures are expected to stay cold–even by February standards in Alabama. Again, please continue to check back for better forecast details as they become available about Monday’s possible wintry mix.

