Central AL Forecast: Temperatures warm, we stay dry most of the week

High pressure is squarely in control of the weather over the Deep South, meaning more dry days and steadily warming temperatures. We’ll see our highs rise well above average starting today, with top temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, our temperatures get even warmer. Expect temperatures in the morning to sit near 60 with highs in the low 80s tomorrow afternoon and mid 80s on Wednesday. Both days will feature dry weather and a mostly sunny sky.

Our next front will approach on Thursday, so a few more clouds and a little bit of humidity will return to the region. There are still some timing details to work out with this next weather maker, but look for rain chances to increase by Friday with some thunderstorms mixed in.

Depending on the front, and another low pressure area moving across the Gulf, rain chances could go up to end the week and linger into the start of the weekend on Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.

In the Tropics: We’re watching one specific area in the middle of the Atlantic for potential development over the next couple of days, but that shouldn’t bother our forecast. We’ll also watch the Caribbean, as models are hinting at potential development there at the end of the week.