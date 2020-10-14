Central AL Forecast: Temperatures trending warmer today, cooler air returns Friday

Temperatures settled right near average for this time of year yesterday, however we aren’t going to repeat that performance today. Afternoon highs will soar back above 80 degrees in most places with our northern counties staying in the upper 70s. No matter what, temperatures will sit above average for this time of year. On the bright side, sunshine and low humidity will stick around. Almost a carbon copy day for Thursday as highs return to the low 80s with a few spots maybe flirting with the mid 80s. At this time, a cold front will reside just to our northwest, ready to move in on Friday.

Once that front moves in for the end of the week, temperatures take a nosedive, and the cool air stays put for a bit. The front will move in Friday with the small chance of a shower, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will only sit in the mid and upper 60s Friday afternoon; depending on when the front moves in temperatures could fall through the day. Both weekend days look cool and sunny with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Low humidity and refreshing air stay in place as we start next week as well.

In the Tropics: We’re still tracking one tropical wave near the Windward Islands, but it still has a fairly low chance of developing over the next few days. Let’s hope it stays that way.