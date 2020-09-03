Central AL Forecast: Temperatures soar as our weather stays dry

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Heating Up and Dry through Labor Day

We continue the dry and hot streak of weather today with probably the warmest temperatures we’ll have this week. Look for numbers a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, with more mid 90s and most in the low 90s for afternoon top temperatures. Humidity won’t be so oppressive, but you’ll still be able to feel a little twinge of it during the afternoon, it just won’t be the soupy atmosphere we’ve been used to recently. Friday should be about the same with temperatures in the low 90s and a few more clouds during the afternoon. We should stay rain-free once again.

This weekend will feature some slightly lower temperatures and slightly higher rain chances. Expect some isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday with high temperatures near 90 or slipping down into the upper 80s, which is average for this time of year. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast from Monday night through Tuesday and beyond. There is indication that a trough slides south and brings us small rain chances Tuesday and then cooler air on Wednesday. However, some forecast models don’t agree. As we get closer, we’ll give you the latest on a potential cool-down.

In the Tropics: We’ve had Nana and Omar form over the past two days, but neither pose any sort of threat to our weather. There are a couple of tropical waves that bear watching over the next few days, but for our sake, the tropics are quiet.