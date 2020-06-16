Central AL Forecast: Temperatures remain cooler than average

The influence from the upper-level low will keep our forecast tricky for the next few days. That feature won’t move much through midweek, so nailing down temperatures and rain chances will be a challenge. We do think today will stay cooler than average, as far as afternoon highs are concerned. Temps will rise to the low and mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Again, we’ll see a few showers east of I-65 later in the day.

Through midweek, rain chances will be isolated as temperatures increase during the afternoons. We won’t see a dramatic rise in our highs, with afternoon temperatures getting back to the mid 80s region-wide. This is still a little cooler than it should be for this time of year with some clouds building through the day.

The pattern finally starts to change by the end of the week and for the weekend ahead. The area of upper-level low pressure moves out and a more summer-like forecast returns for the region. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s for Friday and Saturday (the official start of summer). Father’s Day isn’t looking too bad either, with more low 90s in the afternoon and a few isolated showers.