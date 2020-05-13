Central AL Forecast: Temperatures finally reach average May levels

Today will mark a turning point in our weather pattern as temperatures finally rise above average for this time of year. We’ll see highs in the low 80s for most of us with a few spots staying in the upper 70s, depending on the clouds that set up. We’ll see a partly cloudy day with some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Tonight will be mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The warming trend continues for today and as we end the week Friday. You’ll be able to feel the humidity building each day as well. We’ll stay dry for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We think Friday could see an outside chance at a shower as more heat and humidity builds. More mid 80s are likely on Friday with a few of our hotter spots hitting the upper 80s.

This weekend will likely feature a few spots hitting 90° with a mix of sun and clouds and a few stray showers. The heat and humidity will make it feel more like the beginning of summer as we leave the cooler temperatures that we had to start off the month in the rear-view mirror. We stick with the warm temperatures as we start next week.