Central Al Forecast: Temperatures continue to trend warmer than average

Today won’t offer much change from what we saw yesterday with the exception of a few more clouds around. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday and just a degree or two above average for early days of November. The big ridge of high pressure that’s kept us clear and dry will start to break down, and some clouds will make it into the region, but we’ll stay rain free.

As we end the week, expect some clouds to linger, but the big news will be the warming trend. Highs will jump a few degrees tomorrow afternoon, into the mid 70s, with a few clouds around but a lot of sunshine. As we head into the weekend, temperatures remain milder than average with clouds increasing Saturday. Small rain chances will show up by Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Next week’s forecast will have a lot to do with what happens in the tropics over the next few days. We think a few showers are possible Monday with more rain on Tuesday if we start feeling the impacts of Eta (more on that below).

In the Tropics: Eta continues to dump heavy rain with gusty wind across Central America. The reason we have to watch it closely is because model forecast tracks take Eta into the Caribbean and near Florida by Sunday, then into the Gulf of Mexico after that. Obviously, it’ll be a storm to watch closely over the next several days.