Central AL Forecast: Taking a break from rain as we watch Laura in the Gulf

With all the talk about the tropics the last few days, we’ll stay mostly dry around here today and most likely tomorrow as well. A ridge of high pressure will keep the area mostly rain-free, even though we’ll feel plenty of humidity outside today. Expect periods of sunshine with some clouds mixed in as highs rise to the low and mid 90s. With the humidity, feels-like temperatures will climb to the triple digits. Thursday looks very similar, but a little bit more rain is expected with a bit more humidity and highs in the low 90s. Just a note: Late Wednesday/early Thursday will be the timeframe for Laura to most likely make landfall near the LA/TX Gulf coast.

For us, the impacts of Laura will be felt for Friday and Saturday. After the storm moves inland, it will race quickly to the north then northeast. While we won’t see the worst of Laura, increased rain chances and the low risk of a severe storm or two is possible. We won’t have a concrete idea of our timing and impacts until we know what the structure and speed of Laura will be, so stay tuned.

Rain chances hang around for Sunday and Monday of next week as well with temperatures in the upper 80s and near 90.