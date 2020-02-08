Central AL Forecast: Sunshine Today; Heavy Rain & Flooding Likely Monday

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend will be beautiful. Mostly sunny skies will prevail and temperatures will rise to the low 60s. Enjoy the beautiful weather because we are going to see an active pattern into next week.

TOMORROW: Get ready for a rainy week! We are going to have a dynamic pattern approaching from the west and a stalling cold front over the region. There is a HIGH risk for flooding tomorrow as a nearly stationary band of heavy rain sets up over the region from roughly noon tomorrow to midnight Tuesday. DO NOT DRIVE in the event of a Flash Flood Warning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rainfall totals over the next 7 days could total between 6 to 9 inches! Expect a cloudy start to the week with rain arriving Monday afternoon/evening. Widespread showers should continue on and off through the end of the week. Temperatures will also be well above seasonal averages with each morning starting off in the 50s, low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to high 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain will come to an end for the second half of Thursday, as the a front finally slides through the region. We will be dry on Friday with temperatures returning to near where they should be for mid-February.

