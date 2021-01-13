Central AL Forecast: Sunshine returns tomorrow; Winter temperatures here to stay

Seen a little more precipitation than expected out there this afternoon…some of it frozen! We’ve gotten sporadic reports of sleet & graupel falling across the area, as a small plume of moisture tracks East through the region. Fortunately though, unlike Monday morning, current temperatures are sufficiently above freezing enough to not be concerned about road hazards–still very cold, though! Most spots have only topped out in the 40s today.





Seeing those clouds break up just a bit more later tonight, and hour-by-hour temperatures will once again approach the freezing point by morning. Dry with no big chance of rain tonight.





FINALLY seeing the sunshine return tomorrow. That should help warm us up to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Light SW breeze at 10 mph with no chance of rain.





Watching for a weak cold front to pass through late tomorrow night into Friday morning. Clouds will increase over the area tomorrow night, & we again may see a small chance of rain before sunrise on Friday. No significant rainfall is expected, though–this should just be some drizzle that dries up quickly, as the sun comes back out by sunrise Friday.

Cold & dry for the weekend. Expecting more sunshine Saturday versus Sunday, so plan accordingly! Highs only in the 40s both days as the deepest part of winter continues.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures will show a slight warming trend before scattered rain chances return late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Too early in the forecast for specifics, but if any chance of severe weather comes along, we’ll be sure to let you know.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a great night!