Central AL Forecast: Sunshine Returns Tomorrow; Warm Temps Here to Stay

We should be thankful it’s a bye week for college football in Alabama–not the best football weather out there! Cloudy skies & light showers have prevailed over the region for most of the afternoon.

For tonight, expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies after sunset & warmer than average temperatures to continue. Overnight lows expected in the low 60s. Light East wind at 5 mph.

For tomorrow, clouds will stick around in the morning, but after lunchtime the sun will be back out over a majority of the region allowing for more 70s. Highs tomorrow areawide expected in the upper 70s with a mainly sunny afternoon. Light East wind at 10 mph with NO chance of rain.

A pretty benign weather pattern is expected for next week…the big question mark in the forecast is Tropical Storm Eta. Where exactly Eta will go will have a big factor on how our forecast will change mid-week. Unfortunately, because Eta will likely stall after entering the Gulf of Mexico, we can’t say for sure what to expect beyond Wednesday. What we can say is that as Eta moves closer, our rain chances will start going up, especially on Tuesday & Wednesday. Expect some wet weather for the mid week.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!