Central AL Forecast: Sunshine Returns Today, Some Showers Early Tomorrow

TODAY: Waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning behind yesterday’s cold front. Starting off with temperatures in the 50s, but warming up to the 70s this afternoon as sunshine returns. Afternoon highs in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

TONIGHT: Another weak low pressure system will bring showers into the region after midnight. Most of that rain should be to the Northwest of Birmingham. Overnight lows expected in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of light rain throughout the day across our Northern counties, rest of us staying mainly dry & sunny. Warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s. South breeze at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Staying quiet, sunny & dry as high pressure settles over the region. A little cooler. Morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the low 70s. Light North breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions persist for Monday with abundant sunshine. Cooler than average temperatures as well before clouds increase Tuesday. Our next solid chance of rain arrives on Monday at 60%.