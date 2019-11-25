Central AL Forecast: Sunny today, rain on the way

As we start Thanksgiving week, we’ll have quiet, sunny weather for today. High pressure over the Southeast US will keep us dry with temperatures a little bit warmer than yesterday. Look for highs in the low to mid 60s region wide. A few clouds may develop overnight with morning temperatures on Tuesday a bit milder, in the low 40s.



Dry weather ends Tuesday as a cold front dives into the Deep South and brings good rain chances. It looks like the showers will move in late in the afternoon or early in the evening Tuesday with rain continuing into Wednesday. Rain will come in the form of light and moderate downpours with only a marginal t-storm chance. We don’t expect any severe weather with this front. Rain should clear out by Wednesday afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures will drop back down to the low and mid 40s for Thanksgiving morning after milder temperatures Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.



Thanksgiving Day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll see temperatures near 60 for the afternoon. A mild day with clouds for Friday then yet another cold front moves in for Saturday with rain chances around. This could play a role in the Iron Bowl forecast so stay tuned as we get closer to the weekend.

