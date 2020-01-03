Central AL Forecast: Sunny Sunday, Mostly Quiet Week Ahead

RIGHT NOW: COLD air has invaded Alabama early this Sunday morning! Most of us are below freezing in the upper 20s/low 30s…that’s anywhere from 15 to 25° colder compared to yesterday morning! While this is cold…it’s not unusually cold for this time of year…the average low for today’s date in Birmingham is 34°.

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with no clouds is back yet again for your Sunday! A strong ridge of surface high pressure is ushering in quiet weather to wrap up the weekend.

It’s frigid out there this morning, but it should be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and a light Southwest breeze. If you’re in the sun it should feel pretty decent considering we’re now in the “dead of winter”…January is normally our coldest month of the year.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear sky, not quite as cold as this morning. Clouds increasing after midnight. Lows dropping to the upper 30s by sunrise Monday.

MONDAY: Another mild afternoon by January standards with highs near 60°. Partly to mostly cloudy sky areawide. Rain chances holding off.

MON NIGHT/TUES MORNING: A weak cold front should produce light scattered showers overnight. No substantial rainfall or storms are expected. This should be pretty quick as well…light rain after midnight ending before sunrise Tuesday. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Sky clears out after said cold front…cool & sunny Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. A bit breezy behind the front…Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: After the weather stays quiet once again for Wednesday & Thursday, better chances for wet weather come in towards Friday and Saturday. That should be when our next big storm system sweeps through. It’s too early to make predictions on how strong any possible storms could be, but for now the rain chances already look pretty good for both Friday & Saturday. Stay tuned to see how the forecast develops!