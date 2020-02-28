Central AL Forecast: Sunny, Quiet Weekend; More Rain Next Week

Tonight: It remains clear and cold. Lows drop back into the mid to upper 30s.

Morning: There will be a few spotty showers from Cullman to Centre, but no widespread rain.

Friday afternoon: A warming trend for us with highs in the mid 50s. Even though this is still below average, the temperatures get milder each day following.

Weekend: Highs will range from the upper 50s Saturday to the mid 60s Sunday with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 30s during the weekend mornings. Most importantly, chances of rain look to be nil through the weekend.

We start the first work week of March with rain chances. Looks like sporadic, isolated showers for Monday, with more substantial rain chances ahead for Tuesday. It looks like we could have enough support for some thunderstorms as well on Super Tuesday. We’ll let you know if we expect any strong storms ahead for election day.