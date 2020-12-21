Central AL Forecast: Sunny & pleasant tomorrow, Overnight rain Wed/Thurs; Frigid Christmas!

Happy Solstice Day! Today (December 21st) is officially the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours, when Earth’s Northern axis reaches its furthest angle (23.5°) away from the Sun. From here until the next summer solstice in June 2021, our days will get longer. Been a calm & pleasant Solstice Day in Central AL today–saw lots of sunshine this afternoon. Clear skies continue tonight before a HUGE push of Arctic air arrives Christmas Eve…

For tonight, while we’ll still be cold, it will not be unusually cold for this time of year. Our average low in Birmingham for the Winter Solstice is 36°, and tonight we’re expecting lows to dip into the upper 30s. Mostly clear sky with calm winds–GREAT for viewing “The Great Conjunction” of Jupiter & Saturn this evening over the Western sky.

For tomorrow, it’s possible we see patchy fog develop early tomorrow morning, especially between 4 & 9 AM. If we do, remember to give yourself extra time driving & use your low beams. As we head into the afternoon, we’re looking at another solid afternoon by late-December standards! Afternoon highs in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Light North breeze at 5 mph.

Our next chance of rain arrives late-Wednesday night & early Thursday morning along a strong cold front pushing through the region. Clouds will be increasing during the afternoon Wednesday, light showers will begin after sunset, followed by heavy rain after midnight Thursday. When we wake up early Thursday, we’re holding onto that small chance of a transition to flurries. Unfortunately for those hopeful for a White Christmas, we are not expecting any major accumulation. These flurries would be very short-lived Thursday morning, & fade away quickly as the sun comes back out Thursday afternoon.

Heading into Christmas Day, Santa Claus is heading for a seriously cold airmass pushing in behind the front. Temperatures are expected to plummet fast Christmas Eve, as we reach into the low to mid 20s Christmas morning. Highs Friday afternoon will struggle to reach 40°–have that hot cocoa ready to go!

For next weekend, we’re expecting temperatures to stay cold Saturday/Sunday as lows remain below freezing. Fortunately, though, no big rain chances expected.

