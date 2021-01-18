Central AL Forecast: Sunny, Cool and Pleasant Today

It is a clear and cold start to this Monday with temperatures in the 30s. We will have a pleasant afternoon with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the Deep South. It will be a cool afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday as a weak cold front moves toward us. This front will make it partly to mostly cloudy during the day with high temperatures warming up into the upper 50s. The cold front will move through on Tuesday night with a few rain showers. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will dry out and become partly cloudy. We will not turn much colder with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The cold front will retreat back north as a warm/stationary front on Thursday. This will make it warmer and more humid with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms all day. I am not expecting any severe weather with this system. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The rain will continue on Thursday night with lows in the 50s. Expect even more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Friday as the front slowly moves through the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Rain totals between Thursday and Friday could be around 1 to 2 inches.

Weekend Outlook: The rain will come to an end by Saturday morning as the cold front moves east of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy and a little cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers returning ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Overall, it will not be too bad weather-wise this weekend.