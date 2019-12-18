Central AL Forecast: Sunny, chilly, breezy today

We start a dry and cool stretch of weather in Central Alabama today with freezing temperatures this morning in a good chunk of the region. We’ll see a slow increase in temperatures this afternoon despite a lot of sunshine. Winds will still be a little brisk as well today as highs only hit the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight the winds will relax and temperatures will plummet. Look for lows to fall to the upper 20s in most spots with low to mid 20s in the coldest places tomorrow morning.



Another sunny day is on tap for Thursday, but we’ll see slightly milder numbers than what we had for this afternoon. Look for highs tomorrow to rise to the low and mid 50s, so add 4-5 degrees to today’s high and that’s what you’ll get tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night so temperatures will be a little milder as we start Friday, closer to freezing instead of the 20s.



The pattern changes for us by Friday as moisture increases and an upper-level disturbance moves across the Deep South. This will provide lots of clouds and an outside chance of to end the week. For Saturday and Sunday, rain is possible as we start the weekend with showers moving out by the end of the weekend. We start Christmas week on Monday mild and sunny.

