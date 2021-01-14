Central AL Forecast: Sunny and Warmer This Afternoon

We start the day with some patchy freezing fog across central and northern Alabama. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for areas along and north of I-59. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. The freezing fog could cause black ice and frost on bridges, overpasses and some roadways. Please use caution as you travel this morning..

Once we get rid of the fog this morning, an area of high pressure will briefly sit over us today. We will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures will be warmer as they climb to the mid to upper 50s. Tonight a cold front will sweep through with clouds and a few showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, so I am expecting just rain with this cold front.

Any rain will clear out by daybreak on Friday. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy. It will be colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some sunshine this weekend, but it will be colder in the wake of the cold front on Friday. Saturday will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the state. Expect cold high temperatures in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be clear, cold and frosty with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level wave moves across the region ahead of another cold front. We will stay dry with this system. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s.

*Make sure you follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum) and on Twitter (@Dave_Nussbaum) for more weather information anytime. Have a great day!