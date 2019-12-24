Central AL Forecast: Sunny & Warm Christmas Day

RIGHT NOW: Coming off a warm afternoon in Alabama! Temperatures got into the upper 60s today thanks to abundant sunshine after a weekend of rain.



TONIGHT: Staying mostly clear for Christmas Eve tonight. Cooling down quickly after sunset…50s before midnight, upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Warm & sunny across Alabama for Christmas this year! Similar to what we saw today, temperatures will warm up quickly to the upper 60s, some spots even reaching 70° to the South. Light Southeast breeze at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Quiet weather continues with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures holding steady…morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Spotty showers are possible both Friday & Saturday ahead of our next low-pressure system. Rain chances at 30% for both days. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky most of the day. Temperature trends holding steady…morning lows in the 50s, afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will sweep through Sunday, producing scattered rain, maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Thankfully, this system does NOT currently appear strong enough for severe weather to be an issue. Above all else, expect a rainy day Sunday.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind this next front…we’ll go from mid 60s Sunday afternoon to the upper 30s Monday morning!

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will return early next week. Temperatures will be cold, but not abnormally cold for the end of December. That means lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s.