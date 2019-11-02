Central AL Forecast: Sunny and Quiet Sunday, Dry Stretch Continues

Breaking News
RIGHT NOW: Waking up to a clear sky and near-freezing temperatures once again across Alabama this Sunday morning.  A Frost Advisory remains in effect for all of our counties until 8 AM. This should be the last day in the near future where morning temperatures flirt with the freezing point of 32…we’ll have lows above freezing for at least the next 7 days.

TODAY: Expecting another gorgeous afternoon across the state!  Lots of sunshine and below-average temperatures by November standards.  Highs today will be in the low 60s, NO chance of rain.  Go outside and enjoy it!

TONIGHT: Cooling off quickly after sunset, which is now an hour earlier thanks to the time change!  Sunset time this evening in Birmingham is 4:53 PM.  Lows by Monday morning luckily ABOVE freezing in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds for tomorrow afternoon.  Beyond that, no big changes expected.  Staying mainly dry, although can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles.  Rain chance at 10%.  Highs in the mid 60s.

TUES/WED: Mostly sunny & quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday.  Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain chances start going up slightly on Thursday.  Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Thursday.  Rain chance at 20%. Highs near 70°, lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Best chance for an all around rainy day will be Friday.  40% chance of scattered showers with no storms expected for now.  Cold front passing through Friday night, cooling us down and drying us out just in time for the weekend.

