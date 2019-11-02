Central AL Forecast: Sunny and Quiet Sunday, Dry Stretch Continues

RIGHT NOW: Waking up to a clear sky and near-freezing temperatures once again across Alabama this Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for all of our counties until 8 AM. This should be the last day in the near future where morning temperatures flirt with the freezing point of 32…we’ll have lows above freezing for at least the next 7 days.

TODAY: Expecting another gorgeous afternoon across the state! Lots of sunshine and below-average temperatures by November standards. Highs today will be in the low 60s, NO chance of rain. Go outside and enjoy it!

TONIGHT: Cooling off quickly after sunset, which is now an hour earlier thanks to the time change! Sunset time this evening in Birmingham is 4:53 PM. Lows by Monday morning luckily ABOVE freezing in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds for tomorrow afternoon. Beyond that, no big changes expected. Staying mainly dry, although can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles. Rain chance at 10%. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUES/WED: Mostly sunny & quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain chances start going up slightly on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible on Thursday. Rain chance at 20%. Highs near 70°, lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Best chance for an all around rainy day will be Friday. 40% chance of scattered showers with no storms expected for now. Cold front passing through Friday night, cooling us down and drying us out just in time for the weekend.