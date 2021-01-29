Central AL Forecast: Sunny and Not As Cold Today; Warmer This Weekend With Some Rain

It was a cold start to this Friday, but we will have more seasonal temperatures this afternoon. An area of high pressure will be over Alabama, so expect plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds. High temperatures will be warming back into the mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as southeast winds return. Lows will not be as cold as they only fall to the lower to mid 30s.

Weekend Forecast: The warming trend continues on Saturday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will keep us under southerly flow/wind and some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams up across Alabama. That will make it partly to mostly cloudy, and we could see a late-day shower as a cold front moves toward the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The cold front will move into the area on Saturday night. We will have plenty of rain with lows around 50°.

The cold front will move through central Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers through at least midday. A few stray showers could lingering longer across the southern part of the viewing area into the afternoon. It will be warmer and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Sunday night will become partly cloudy, breezy and colder with lows in the 30s.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. We start out with colder than normal high temperatures in the 40s on Monday. Then we will be back in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A warm front will move up from the Gulf on Thursday. This will make it warmer and more humid with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday with scattered showers and some heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Fultondale Tornado Update: The National Weather Service officially rated Monday night’s tornado as an EF-3 tornado with an estimated 150 mph winds. They updated the width from 500 yards to 900 yards. That is about a half-mile wide! While January tornadoes are not rare in Alabama, a tornado this strong during this time of year IS rare! Since 1950, less than 10% of all January tornadoes in Alabama have been rated EF-3 or greater.

