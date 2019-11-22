Central AL Forecast: Sun Stays Out Today and Tomorrow, Rain Tuesday Night

SUNDAY: After yesterday’s front, cooler & drier air is being ushered into Alabama from the Northwest. We’ve cooled off considerably compared to yesterday…temperatures this morning sitting in the 30s & 40s! We’ll continue seeing sunshine all day long as dry air keeps funneling in. That should warm us up just a little bit, but not by much. Highs today in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies prevail for tonight and into Monday. Staying chilly as well…lows dropping to the mid/upper 30s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues for Monday as high pressure settles over the region. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances going up as we head into Tuesday. The late afternoon & evening is when we’ll most likely begin seeing showers develop. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers likely for Wednesday as another cold front passes through. For the moment, we are NOT anticipating any storms/severe weather, but that is subject to change given that we’re now in our secondary severe weather season. We’ll be able to dive into more details as Wednesday moves closer.

THANKSGIVING: Not too shabby for Thanksgiving! While it won’t be “picture perfect”, it should cool & mainly quiet with cloudy skies. There’s a small chance for sprinkles, but nothing scattered/heavy is expected. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the low 40s.