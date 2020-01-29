Central AL Forecast: Sun returns Thursday

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy skies are in place across the region and showers are numerous to our south. A few stray showers are trying to make there way through our southern-most counties, like Greene, Hale and Chilton Counties. For the remainder of the evening, as an area of low pressure moves to our south, isolated light showers will be possible. But, most locations will remain dry. Skies will gradually clear overnight.

THURSDAY: Fog will be possible to start off the day, especially for locations that saw rain on Wednesday. Once the fog mixes out, we will see a sunny sky and a beautiful Thursday! Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s, low 40s and will climb to the upper 50s, low 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloud cover will increase Thursday night into Friday. On and off light showers will be possible on Friday. However, rainfall totals will be less than a half an inch for most spots. So, the rain shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience. Temperatures will start off fairly mild and in the low 40s. We will only see temperatures rise to the low to mid 50s. Skies will be overcast. Definitely not the prettiest end to the week.

WEEKEND: A few lingering showers will be possible early Saturday. But, by the afternoon, the sky will be clearing and it’ll be a bit cool. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday morning and in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. On Sunday, get ready for a chilly start with temperatures near freezing. Plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend and we will be in the low 60s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We will start off the week dry. But, we’ll be watching for the potential for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, it is too early to talk about severe weather. But, it’ll be something we are watching.