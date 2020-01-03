Central AL Forecast: Sun Comes Back Out, Chilly Weekend Ahead

SATURDAY: Cold front pushing through…the rain has subsided and the sun is gradually coming out! Temperatures will be a bit wacky today though… they’ll be dropping steadily as the day progresses, meaning our highs will be in the morning. Most of the day will be in the 40s and windy…Northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, gusts to 25.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Winter strikes back as cold air plunges into Alabama from the North. We’ll slip into the 30s by 10 PM and see a mostly clear sky overnight into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Starting close to freezing in the low 30s, but abundant sunshine is the trade-off! Gorgeous day if you’re okay with a chill in the air. Highs in the mid 50s, NO chance for rain.

NEXT WEEK: Overall quiet weather expected…no significant or hazardous weather. The only decent chances of rain will be showers likely on Tuesday & Friday. With those chances, we won’t be humid enough storms nor cold enough for wintry weather. Temperatures are expected to be near-average for early January…that means highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.