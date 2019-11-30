Central AL Forecast: Sun Back Out Today, COLD Air Coming In

SUNDAY: A strong cold front has now passed through Central Alabama, which produced some fairly strong storms late last night after midnight. We clocked a 45 mph wind gust at the Anniston airport & a 48 mph gust at the St. Clair County airport in Pell City. We also had 2 isolated reports of storm damage…trees were reported down near the Bass Pro Shop at the Grand River shopping center in Jefferson County. We also had trees down near Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.

We’ll continue to see a stiff West breeze at 15 to 20 mph, gusts to 30 for the rest of the day. Luckily however, the sun is back out and will stay out! Temperatures will also stay cool in the 50s all day as well…highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: December is coming in HARD tonight…MUCH colder air will start plunging South into Alabama overnight into Monday. Turning mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. With winds staying at 15 to 20 mph, it will feel more like the 20s!

MONDAY: It will stay COLD all day long Monday as well! While the winds will relax somewhat, temperatures will not warm up much as cloudy skies remain overhead. Highs only in the mid/upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Expecting more sunshine during the day for Tuesday. It will still be chilly, especially in the morning (30s), but the winds will be calmer so the cold won’t be as harsh! Highs in the low 50s.

WED/THURS: Quiet weather continues through the mid-week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be chilly, but near-average by early-December normals. That means highs in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Our next best chance for scattered showers comes in on Friday. Luckily for us, this next system doesn’t appear to be very strong, so for now we’re only anticipating rain and that’s about it…nothing too fancy!

