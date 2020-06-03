Central AL Forecast: Summertime showers and storms ahead

Our weather pattern becomes more active for today and tomorrow with moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico and heat building each afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are possible, with one or two of the storms becoming strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. Look for highs to range from the mid 80s to low 90s, depending on where showers and more clouds are seen. If you stay dry, you’ll be warmer than spots that see showers in the afternoon.

By Friday, our upper-level pattern changes and rain chances will be a little less widespread. We’ll hang on to enough instability and heat to pop some isolated showers and storms in the afternoons, but they won’t be as widespread as today and tomorrow. Looks for temperatures to be a few degrees warmer overall as well, back in the mid to upper 80s and near 90.

This weekend and as we start next week look pretty similar, with isolated rain chances each day and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. This weekend, we’ll also watch Tropical Depression Three, which will mostly likely become Cristobal, as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s way too early to say where this storm will be headed, so stay tuned over the next few days.