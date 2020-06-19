Central AL Forecast: Summer weather returns for today, weekend ahead

The cooler-than-average temperatures that we’ve enjoyed this week retreat and warmer, more humid air move in to replace it. It’s going to feel like summer this weekend as we officially start the summer season on Saturday. For today though, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with the outside chance of showers during the heating of the day. Most of us stay dry, but just keep on the lookout for stray showers in the region. Temperatures in the evening and overnight won’t be as cool either, with morning temps on Saturday only dropping to the upper 60s.

This weekend will feature more heat and more humidity than we’ve felt in quite a while. The summer solstice, the official start of summer, occurs at 4:43 pm on Saturday, and it sure will feel like it. Highs will reach the low 90s with plenty of humidity, and during the heating of the day, a few showers will pop up. Most of us will stay dry, but just keep your eyes to the sky. It’ll be a carbon copy of Saturday for our forecast Sunday. Maybe a degree or two warmer, but very similar weather both weekend days.

By next week, we see our rain chances go up. Weak high pressure in the upper levels will break down, opening the door for showers and storms to spark during the day. This will be about as typical summer as it gets, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with scattered showers and storms each afternoon through the middle of the week.