Central AL Forecast: Summer Weather Continues, Watching Tropical Storm Cristobal

The heat and humidity have started cranking up this afternoon in Alabama. Temperatures have gotten close to 90° in many spots, including Tuscaloosa which reached 90 earlier today. For tonight, expect to see partly cloudy skies and more dry conditions. Temperatures stay warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow starts a string of days that will look and feel a lot like summer with highs near 90, more humidity and those isolated to scattered showers we expect during the summer months. We’ll see basically the same weather for the rest of the week, with no real pattern change coming. High temperatures in the afternoon will depend on who sees the pop-up showers and more clouds. These spots will stay a few degrees cooler than the ones that stay dry.

This weekend, nothing changes as summer weather continues for the first Saturday and Sunday of June. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Tropical Storm Cristobal has officially formed in the Bay of Campeche as of this Tuesday afternoon. This storm will meander in the region for another few days, producing prolonged rainfall in Central America. By Saturday, it is expected to begin tracking North into the Gulf of Mexico towards the US Gulf coast.

Where exactly the storm is headed beyond Saturday is still very uncertain, due to the storm’s current lack of organization. However, due to the storm’s track more likely falling West of us, we’re likely to at least see significant rainfall at the start of next week. Details will be ironed out over time as the weekend approaches. Stay tuned!