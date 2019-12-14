Central AL Forecast: Strong storms possible Monday

RIGHT NOW: Clouds have filled in and it has remained cool across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: No major changes as we head into Saturday evening. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and it’ll chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain continues to hold off as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: A developing low-pressure system on Monday looks to be strong enough for scattered showers & storms starting late Monday afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms that develop Monday night have a chance of turning severe. We’ll most likely need to stay weather aware Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be warmer ahead of the rain with highs in the upper 60s Monday.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Cold & dry after our expected storms exit the region. Temperatures dropping quickly Tuesday night to the 40s, then falling below freezing (upper 20s) by Wednesday morning. Staying dry through the week until our next round of rain arrives possibly at the end of the week.