Central AL Forecast: Strong storms Friday morning; 50-60 mph wind gusts possible

Not quite feeling like the end of December out there…it feels much better! The sunshine & South winds have warmed our temperatures up quite nicely to the mid/upper 60s across Central Alabama–Tuscaloosa even reaching the 70s. Unfortunately, anytime we’re this warm THIS time of year, it’s usually a good indicator that storms are on the way, and this time is no different…

To our Southwest, an area of low pressure is beginning to organize over the Southern part of Texas. Ahead of it, scattered thunderstorms have started forming over a large part of Louisiana & Southern Mississippi. As this system gathers strength & slowly begins tracking to the East, we’re expecting the rain coverage to pick up over our area tomorrow afternoon & evening…

For tonight, we’re only expecting increasing clouds overhead. It will still feel decent out there as lows tonight only drop into the 50s…that’s about 20° above average for this time of year. Enjoy it while it lasts!

As we head into New Years Eve, as far as severe weather goes, we should be fine during the day tomorrow. We’re only anticipating an overcast sky with waves of rain (briefly heavy at times) before sunset. As winds stay out of the South, temperatures will again be quite mild for winter as afternoon highs hit the upper 60s–some spots farther South could hit 70°.

Regrettably, it will be close to when we’ll be celebrating the start of 2021 tomorrow night/early Friday morning when thunderstorms are expected to roll through the region. As of this afternoon, our current severe weather timeframe will be from roughly 10 PM tomorrow to 9 AM Friday. A strong squall line of storms will cross the state line into West Alabama at roughly 5 AM Friday, & continue Eastward towards the Birmingham metro, arriving at roughly 9 AM. Within THIS squall line is when we could see wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and a very small chance of a brief tornado. Prepare accordingly!

Here’s a breakdown of the overall threats for this event. The highest overall risk of severe weather will be South & Southwest of Birmingham Again, damaging straight-lined winds will be the main threat, and we completely can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado, but that threat is still very low. By 10 AM, the severe threat will have largely ended & diminished into just heavy rain over much of East Alabama into Friday afternoon.

Drying out heading into Saturday, & turning cold again by the time we get to Sunday as morning lows drop back into the 30s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!