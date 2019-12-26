Central AL Forecast: Stretch of Rainy Days Ahead

We hope everyone enjoyed the holidays this year! Warmer than usual temperatures continue across Alabama…we officially hit 70° once again today at the Birmingham airport. That’s 16° above average for today’s date!

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue increasing this evening as more moisture aloft moves through the region. There may be some pockets of drizzle mixed in, but no significant rain is expected. Temperatures staying cool, albeit above-average. Lows tonight in the low 50s once again.

TOMORROW: Light showers expected for most of the day Friday. Rain chance at 40%. Nothing heavy or widespread, but it’ll be gloomy. On the plus side, we’ll keep our trend of mild temperatures going! Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More decent chances for showers as winds prevail out of the South, ahead of a strong low-pressure system that’ll be crossing through the Rockies & High Plains to our Northwest. Very similar weather to what we’ll see tomorrow. Rain chance at 40%. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Thunderstorms are likely as a cold front sweeps through the region. It is NOT LIKELY that these storms turn severe. We will not have all of the necessary ingredients for truly robust severe weather that we saw back on December 16th, where an EF-2 tornado touched down in Marengo County. This is NOT that type of event.

With all of that being said, we’ll likely see gusty winds (30-40 mph) and heavy rain along the cold front. Rain chance at 90%. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Heading into Monday morning, skies will gradually clear out behind the cold front, and temperatures will of course begin dropping. We’ll wake up to low 40s Monday morning and stay cool much of the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Our warm streak ends on Monday…Temperatures overall next week will be cooler, and closer to average for end of December/beginning of January. That means lows close to freezing in the 30s.

