Central AL Forecast: Streak of warm days continues, still watching for rain Friday

It’s the same story for us today, as temperatures continue to trend much warmer than average for this time of year. Average highs for late October are in the mid 70s; today look for highs about 10 degrees above normal, with top temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunshine and just a little bit more humidity join the warm temps today.

By tomorrow, you’ll be able to feel the sticky humidity with the temperatures again remaining in the low to mid 80s. A piece of tropical moisture in the Gulf will get pulled into the Deep South, through Friday, increasing our rain chances. Not everyone will see rain, but it’ll be the best chance we’ve seen in more than a week.

Lingering showers are possible on Saturday as the flow changes from southerly to more westerly. Temperatures will remain warmer than average to start to the weekend and as we end the weekend as well. There may be a few showers around Sunday, but most of us stay dry.

A powerful cold front dives south on Monday with a few showers possible in our northern counties. There is a ton of cold air behind this front which we’ll start to feel on Tuesday.

In the Tropics: We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Epsilon in the Atlantic, however it won’t impact our weather at all. There’s an area in the Caribbean that needs our attention, but right now it’s no big deal for us.