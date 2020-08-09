Central AL Forecast: Stormy Week Ahead

For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky and warm temperatures overnight. In the 80s before midnight, mid 70s by early Monday morning.

For tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms are making a comeback to the forecast. There’s a good chance we’ll start seeing more summer showers & storms develop after lunchtime and persist over much of the region into the early evening. Still going to be HOT as well, even by August standards–highs in the mid 90s. Rain chance at 60%.

For the rest of the week, rain chances will remain in the forecast…all week long. Deep tropical moisture is expected to hang around over the Deep South this week, fueling good chances of scattered showers & storms each day. As always during the summertime, these can quickly turn severe & produce brief damaging winds & small hail, along with the heavy rain & lightning. Keep that in mind if you plan on being outside during the day! Rain chances each day anywhere between 60%-70%.

Temperatures should remain steadily HOT this week as well with no major swings expected. Highs will stay in the 90s everyday with a heat index approaching 100° in the afternoon. Morning lows in the mid 70s.

In the tropics, we have one African-Easterly wave traveling across the Central Atlantic that now has a 50% chance of development. If it does develop–which forecast guidance indicates it likely will–it will be called Tropical Storm Josephine, the 10th named storm so far this year in the Atlantic. Thankfully, because it’s in a very remote location right now, this will not pose any threat anytime in the near future to the mainland US. We will of course be watching it as it continues tracking West this week.