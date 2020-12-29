Central AL Forecast: Stormy Weather to Ring in the New Year. Stay Weather Aware.

After a quiet and mild Wednesday, storms will be developing late Thursday. It will be important to have a way to get weather alerts overnight and stay apprised to any quickly changing weather.



The main threats with this system will be high winds and rain, although a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Best chance for an isolated tornado will be from Tuscaloosa to Troy and most of Southwest Alabama. That means a portion of our southern counties will be included in the threat area…like Bibb, Green, Hale, and Tuscaloosa counties.



The man threats will occur between 9pm Thursday to 9am Friday. There will be rain that lingers into your Friday, but the leading edge of this storm system carries the biggest potential for any active weather. Once the front moves in, the threats of severe storms go down and we’ll be left with rain. the rain will clear from the West to East throughout the day Friday.



Cooler air, but not frigid air, swoops in behind the front. Sunshine will be back for the weekend with morning lows dropping back into the 30s and afternoon highs trending more seasonable in the 50s.