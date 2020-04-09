Central AL Forecast: Stormy start, but drier and cooler air moves in after

After tracking strong and severe storms this morning in the Deep South, we’re now watching a cold front dive south, bringing with it cooler and drier air for the next few days. Expect some clouds to linger in the morning and clouds clearing by the afternoon. Highs will reach the low and mid 70s for highs with all that sunshine. Clouds will filter back in for tonight and early Friday. Lows will fall to the upper 40s and near 50.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and cool with a good amount of sunshine both days. Highs on Friday will only rise to the mid 60s for most of us. Low temperatures on Saturday will be chilly, dropping into the low 40s. Afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s. These temperatures are all just a few degrees below average for us.

We’re watching for the potential of severe weather again on Sunday as a deep trough of low pressure digs into the Deep South. There are still some uncertainties with the forecast, including timing and exact dynamics, but as it stands now, a severe weather outbreak is possible. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes could be in the forecast if all the ingredients line up. We’ll have updates as we get closer to the weekend. Another shot of drier air moves in to start next week.