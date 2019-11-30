Central AL Forecast: Storms tonight, Dry Sunday

RIGHT NOW: A strong line of thunderstorms is currently moving through Mississippi, where a tornado watch is in effect. These storms are ahead of a strong cold front that will move through the area overnight into Sunday. Ahead of the front, our winds are out of the South and a warm air mass is in place. Temperatures on Saturday were in the 70s!

TONIGHT: Expect thunderstorms with the threat for STRONG WINDS and an isolated tornado to track into West Alabama after 7 p.m. The line will continue to weaken as it pushes into East Alabama before midnight. Stay WEATHER AWARE this evening because of the threat for severe weather. West of Interstate 65 will be the area with the greatest concern. Lingering showers will continue after midnight.

TOMORROW: By Sunday morning, we will dry out. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day and a colder air mass will settle in. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s, low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Get ready for a cold start to December! We will wake up to the low 30s on Monday with afternoon highs not getting out of the 40s. Tuesday, overnight lows will dip into the upper 20. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through much of the week. Next chance of rain returns at the end of the week.