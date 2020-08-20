Central AL Forecast: Storms likely today, some could be strong/severe

Another round of showers and storms is likely for today, with more widespread coverage this afternoon. Just like yesterday, we’ll have a few of the storms that become strong or severe, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Please stay aware of these storms as they can form quickly. With the increased rain chances and more clouds around, temperatures won’t climb quite as high. Top temperatures for the afternoon will stay in the mid and upper 80s. More of the same for Friday; widespread showers and storms with some of those being strong to severe with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend does feature lower rain chances and slightly warmer temperatures. We won’t totally eliminate the rain chances Saturday, but only scattered showers and storms are possible. Sunday, our rain chances almost totally dry up, with only a few showers and storms popping up. Temperatures will sit just below or right at our averages, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. More dry weather is in store for the start of next week.

In the Tropics: The tropical scene is looking very active now, with three areas we’re watching. Last night, Tropical Depression 13 formed in the Atlantic with a track from the National Hurricane Center that takes it near Florida by the start of next week. This will be a storm we’ll have to watch closely.