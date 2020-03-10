Central AL Forecast: Storms in West AL Today; MUCH Warmer Tomorrow

RIGHT NOW: Foggy & warm morning in Central AL…we’re starting off today in the 50s & 60s. Those of us that are cooler are seeing thick areas of fog develop due to high low-level moisture. Take it slow this morning & use your low beams!

TODAY: Partly cloudy & warm (70s); strong storms possible this afternoon. Watching a strong area of storms this morning in the Central Plains that will push Southeast over the next few hours. This will arrive in West Alabama this afternoon, prompting a SLIGHT risk (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather in the far Western part of the state. Our main risk will be for brief damaging winds & quarter-sized hail along with the heavy rain. The main timeframe will be from 3 to 7 PM.

TONIGHT: Storms subsiding; lingering showers overnight. Staying mostly cloudy and mild, lows tonight in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Brief, isolated showers (30%). Much warmer. A stiff Southwest wind along with sunshine tomorrow afternoon will raise temperatures considerably! We’ll hit the upper 70s, some spots farther South will approach 80°.

FRIDAY: More steady, light rain throughout the day. Expecting a washout, so grab your rain gear for one last day at work for the week! Temperatures staying mild with lows AND highs in the 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mainly dry, but still a few isolated showers possible. Keeping our trend of spring-like temperatures going for Saturday & Sunday! That means lows in the 50s, highs in the low 70s. Only keeping our rain chances at 30%.