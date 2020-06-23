Central AL Forecast: Storms around for the next couple of days

Our active weather continues today with more showers and storms throughout the region. There will also be a risk for stronger storms that could produce some damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Please stay aware of the risk with these storms if you live in an area with lots of trees or in a low-lying area that has a risk of flooding. As far as temperatures go, numbers will get to the upper 80s and low 90s before the rain moves in.

More storms are likely for the middle of the week with some strong ones again possible. Look for temperatures to be a bit lower overall, with most spots staying in the 80s for afternoon highs. A front will pass through on Wednesday night and Thursday with some drier air lagging behind it. We’ll still hang on to some moisture on Thursday, so rain chances won’t totally disappear, but those chances will be lower.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, we’ll see drier air and warmer temperatures around. We’ve also got that big plume of Saharan dust that will move into the Deep South. This will cause some respiratory problems for folks that are sensitive to pollution, but it was also lead to vibrant sunrises and sunsets. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s for Friday and the weekend.