Central AL Forecast: Storm threat through 10 AM; Warm afternoon ahead

Still watching a large cluster of rain & thunderstorms lift North over Alabama this morning, ahead of a closed upper-level low sitting over Eastern Texas. For the rest of the morning, our risk for severe weather (which remains LOW overall) is still with us through around 10 A.M.

Our main concern over the next few hours is still brief damaging winds, with gusts up to 50 mph possible through the mid-morning as lines of thunderstorms slowly drag through the region.





By the lunch hour, we should start to see the sky gradually clear out over Central Alabama. In the sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to actually be very warm for the first day of the year, with afternoon highs getting into the 70s. After the actual sweeps through this evening, temperatures will again cool down tonight with lows down into the 40s by Saturday morning.

Rest of your weekend looking pretty quiet! Partly cloudy & cooler Saturday with highs near 60°, small chance of light showers tomorrow evening. Another push of cold air swings through Sunday as lows drop back into the 30s.

